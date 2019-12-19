Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith & Other Tamil Stars In Forbes India Celebrity 100 2019 List!

Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth is the top-most ranked Tamil celebrity in the list. He is also the top-ranked South Indian celebrity and India's biggest superstar has been placed at the 13th spot in the list. In the previous year, Rajinikanth was placed at the 14th spot.

AR Rahman

Music maestro AR Rahman too has found a place in the top 20 list. The musician who had a memorable 2019 has been placed at the 16th spot in the list.

Vijay

In 2019, Thalapathy Vijay further expanded his stardom with the actor scoring yet another blockbuster in the form of Bigil. He has been placed at the 47th spot in the Forbes India 2019 list.

Ajith Kumar

Thala, as Ajith Kumar is fondly addressed by his fans and followers, is back in the top 100 list. The superstar, who had releases like Viswasam and Bigil in this year, has been placed at the 52nd spot.

Shankar

Shankar, the director who has taken Tamil cinema to unseen heights with his big-budget ventures of recent times, has been placed at the 55th spot in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list of the year.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, the cinematic personality beyond comparisons, completed 60 years in the cinema recently. The much-loved actor is at the 56th spot in the list.

Dhanush

Dhanush, who is regarded as one of the finest Tamil actors of this generation, too has found a prominent spot in the top 100 list. The VIP actor is at the 64th spot.

Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj, the highly-acclaimed young film-maker of Tamil cinema, had joined hands with Rajinikanth for the film Petta, which was one among the biggest successes of 2019. The director is at the 84th spot in the list.