Rajinikanth Planning To Cut Down His Remuneration For His Next Venture?

Next Movie With AR Murugdoss

It has been confirmed that Rajinikanth's will next work on his film with AR Murugadoss, which is gearing up to commence. The reports doing the rounds indicate that the film might be in the lines of a political drama.

With LYCA Productions

More importantly, reports indicate that this upcoming Rajinikanth-AR Murugadoss movie will be funded by LYCA Productions and thus marking the banner's second association with the Superstar after 2.0.

Rajinikanth To Cut Down His Remuneration?

Now, speculations are rife regarding remuneration of Rajinikanth in this movie. According to a report by DNA India, Rajinikanth might cut down his remuneration for this upcoming film with AR Murugadoss and LYCA Productions.

What Is the Reason?

2.0 was a big budget venture and reportedly, the film minted huge collections. The report by DNA mentions that the film wasn't completely a profitable venture and because of that reason Rajinikanth has decided to decrease his remuneration.

To Go On Floors

At the same time, reports have surfaced regarding the commencement of the project as well. Reports doing the rounds suggest that the shoot of this movie will commence in the month of March itself. Let us wait for an official announcement regarding the project and further details.