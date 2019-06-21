Rajinikanth Refuses To Meet Pa Ranjith Due To This Shocking Reason?

Earlier this year, the legendary Rajinikanth became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Petta opened to a thunderous response at the box office despite releasing alongside Viswasam. Even though the film failed to match the Ajith Kumar starrer, it emerged a hit, nonetheless. Moreover, it featured the 'Superstar' in a massy avatar, which made it a feast for Rajini fans. Now, Rajinikanth is in the limelight for a shocking reason.

According to a leading YouTube channel, Rajinikanth recently refused to meet noted director Pa Ranjith and gave him a rude shock. The Kabali helmer reportedly expressed a desire to meet the veteran actor on the sets of Darbar. However, Kollywood's biggest mass hero refused to entertain him.

Pa Ranjith had recently said that that Rajaraja Cholan's reign was the darkest period in Tamil Nadu's history as oppressed communities had to 'struggle' for land during that era.

"Many say that the period of Rajaraja Cholan was a golden age, I will say that the Rajaraja Cholan regime is the darkest rule of existence," he had added.

Needless to say, Pa Ranjith's remark resulted in a controversy with him being booked for 'promoting enmity between different groups'.

The buzz is that Rajinikanth wants to avoid meeting the director till the controversy dies down. One is likely to get more clarity about this in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Darbar, directed by top filmmaker AR Murugadoss. The film features him in the role of a cop and this is its biggest highlight.

Darbar features Nayanthara as the female lead and marks her second collaboration with her Chandramukhi co-star. The film is slated to hit screens during Pongal 2020. Rajinikanth is also likely to team up with 'Siruthai' Siva in the near future.

So, what is your take on the Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith controversy?Tell us in the space below.

Superstar Rajinikanth Has A Special Message For Abhishek Ambareesh Ahead Of Amar's Release

Source: Valai Pechu