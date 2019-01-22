Rajinikanth's 10-Year Challenge Picture Is Definitely A Cut Above The Rest!

Rajinikanth, the biggest superstar of the Indian film industry, is one such actor whose fan base is simply incomparable. His films are like a celebration and the big success of his recent movie Petta, which continues its a phenomenal run in the theatres, underlines that fact further.

Meanwhile, it has been quite some time since the #10YearChallenge has gone viral on social media circuits. Interestingly, even the major celebrities of various film industries have pitched in with their on versions of the #10YearChallenge.

Now, what has turned out to be the talk of the town is Rajinikanth's 10 Year Challenge picture. Well, he has not participated in this challenge but Rajinikanth's daughter Soundary Rajinikanth came up with an interesting picture in connection with #10YearChallenge.

She has posted a collage of featuring three pictures of Rajinikanth from the movies Baasha (1995), Kabali (2016) and Petta (2018). He could be seen in his signature pose and the superstar looks as stylish as ever in all these pictures. The caption sent out by Soundary Rajinikanth is read as "#10yearsChallenge or more !!!! Bring it on !!! Younger with every year !!! #MyDaddyStrongest !!!!" -sic

Take a look at the Tweet here..

#10yearsChallenge or more !!!! Bring it on !!! Younger with every year !!! #MyDaddyStrongest !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dxdXnZ9pjn — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) January 20, 2019

Well, it has to be said that Rajinikanth's #10YearChallenge picture is indeed a cut above the rest. The superstar's energy and on screen charisma is simply unmatchable and this picture is yet another testimony of the same.