Rajinikanth’s 2.0 Makers Slam Rekhs For Claiming That She Has Not Received Her Salary

A few days ago, subtitlist Rekhs claimed that Lyca Productions had not paid her for subtitling the 2018 release 2.0, which created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs . On Monday (August 26, 2019), she once again raised the issue and urged fans to help her get her renumeration. Now, the makers of 2.0 have reacted to the controversy and accused Rekhs of tying to 'defame' them. In a strongly-worded press release, Lyca Productions claimed that it is willing to pay Rekhs Rs 1 Lakh to settle the matter.

"Lyca Productions allots a budget of Rs 50,000 for subtitling of all the films we produce.Ms Rekhs demanded 2 lakhs for subtitling the film 2.0, which was not agreeable to us. Out of her own free will, she completed the work and said we could discuss the compensation later," stated Lyca Productions.

Lyca Productions added that Rekhs demanded Rs 2 Lakh to settle the matter, which is 'not the market rate'.

"Sometime back she reached out to the media to falsely accuse us. We reached out To Rekhs around 10 days back and offered to pay her an amount of Rs 1 Lakh which was not the agreed budget by us. However we felt since there has been a time lapse and out of goodwill this was fair. She was not ready to settle to this and demanded 2 lakhs, which is definitely not the market rate," read the press release.

Meanwhile, Rekhs has asked fans to wait for her response before pronouncing her 'guilty'.