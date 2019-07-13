English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rajinikanth’s 2.0 Might Have Just Helped Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 To Begin!

    By Staff
    |

    Rajinikanth had as many as 3 releases within a span of past year. It is after a gap of close to three decades since something of that sorts is happening. 2.0, the Shankar movie was Rajinikanth's most-awaited film among these three release. The big-budget that was a prestigious project of Tamil cinema had come in to the theatres amidst huge expectations and it released in theatres in November 2018. It also marked Shankar's third association with Rajinikanth. Meanwhile, the director will be teaming up with none other than Kamal Haasan for the movie Indian 2. Meanwhile, here is an interesting story connecting these 2 big movies.

    Indian 2’s Status

    Rumours have been doing the rounds that Indian 2 had hit a roadblock with few issues arising with the director and the production house. Now, one of the reports that come in to theatres has revealed that all the issues have finally been sorted out

    Signed The Agreement?

    Reportedly, LYCA productions will be producing this highly-awaited movie of Kamal-Shankar combo. The report also adds that both Kamal Haasan and Shankar have signed the agreement in connection with the film.

    The Update

    At the same time, the report also talks about an update regarding the production house. It is being said that an auditing has been done in order to look in to whether 2.0 has turned out to be a profitable venture or not.

    2.0 Was A Success

    2.0 had made some splendid collections at the box office. However, there has been a long debate on whether the movie was a profitable venture or not. Now, the latest report claims that, after auditing they might have found that the movie was a profitable venture and hence, the production has has given the nod to go forward with Indian 2, which is also a big budget venture.

    More RAJINIKANTH News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue