Rajinikanth’s 2.0 Might Have Just Helped Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 To Begin!
Rajinikanth has had as many as three releases within a span of one year. It is after a gap of close to three decades that something of that sorts is happening. 2.0, the Shankar movie was Rajinikanth's most-awaited film among these three releases. The big-budget venture that was a prestigious project of Tamil cinema had come into the theatres amidst huge expectations on November 2018. It also marked Shankar's third association with Rajinikanth. Meanwhile, the director will be teaming up with none other than Kamal Haasan for the Indian 2. Meanwhile, here is an interesting story connecting these two big movies.
Indian 2’s Status
Rumours have been doing the rounds that Indian 2 had hit a roadblock with a few issues arising with the director and the production house. Now, one of the reports that had come in has revealed that all the issues have finally been sorted out.
Signed The Agreement?
Reportedly, LYCA productions will be producing this highly-awaited movie of Kamal-Shankar combo. The report also adds that both Kamal Haasan and Shankar have signed the agreement in connection with the film.
The Update
At the same time, the report also talks about an update regarding the production house. It is being said that an auditing has been done in order to look into whether 2.0 has turned out to be a profitable venture or not.
2.0 Was A Success
2.0 had made some splendid collections at the box office. However, there has been a long debate on whether the movie was a profitable venture or not. Now, the latest report claims that after auditing, they might have found that the movie was a profitable venture and hence, the production house has given the nod to go forward with Indian 2, which is also a big-budget venture.