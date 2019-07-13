Rajinikanth’s 2.0 Might Have Just Helped Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 To Begin!

Indian 2’s Status

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Indian 2 had hit a roadblock with a few issues arising with the director and the production house. Now, one of the reports that had come in has revealed that all the issues have finally been sorted out.

Signed The Agreement?

Reportedly, LYCA productions will be producing this highly-awaited movie of Kamal-Shankar combo. The report also adds that both Kamal Haasan and Shankar have signed the agreement in connection with the film.

The Update

At the same time, the report also talks about an update regarding the production house. It is being said that an auditing has been done in order to look into whether 2.0 has turned out to be a profitable venture or not.

2.0 Was A Success

2.0 had made some splendid collections at the box office. However, there has been a long debate on whether the movie was a profitable venture or not. Now, the latest report claims that after auditing, they might have found that the movie was a profitable venture and hence, the production house has given the nod to go forward with Indian 2, which is also a big-budget venture.