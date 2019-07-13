English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rajinikanth’s 2.0 Might Have Just Helped Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 To Begin!

    By Staff
    |

    Rajinikanth has had as many as three releases within a span of one year. It is after a gap of close to three decades that something of that sorts is happening. 2.0, the Shankar movie was Rajinikanth's most-awaited film among these three releases. The big-budget venture that was a prestigious project of Tamil cinema had come into the theatres amidst huge expectations on November 2018. It also marked Shankar's third association with Rajinikanth. Meanwhile, the director will be teaming up with none other than Kamal Haasan for the Indian 2. Meanwhile, here is an interesting story connecting these two big movies.

    Indian 2’s Status

    Rumours have been doing the rounds that Indian 2 had hit a roadblock with a few issues arising with the director and the production house. Now, one of the reports that had come in has revealed that all the issues have finally been sorted out.

    Signed The Agreement?

    Reportedly, LYCA productions will be producing this highly-awaited movie of Kamal-Shankar combo. The report also adds that both Kamal Haasan and Shankar have signed the agreement in connection with the film.

    The Update

    At the same time, the report also talks about an update regarding the production house. It is being said that an auditing has been done in order to look into whether 2.0 has turned out to be a profitable venture or not.

    2.0 Was A Success

    2.0 had made some splendid collections at the box office. However, there has been a long debate on whether the movie was a profitable venture or not. Now, the latest report claims that after auditing, they might have found that the movie was a profitable venture and hence, the production house has given the nod to go forward with Indian 2, which is also a big-budget venture.

    More RAJINIKANTH News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue