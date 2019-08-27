Rajinikanth's 2.0 Producers Have Not Paid My Salary Yet, Claims Subtitlist Rekhs
Subtitlist Rekhs, a popular name in the Tamil film industry, recently claimed that Lyca owes her money for subtitling the 2018 hit 2.0, which featured Rajinikanth and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in the lead. Now, she is back in the limelight for a shocking reason. In her latest tweet, Rekhs said that she has still not been paid for her services and added that she had raised the issue nearly two weeks ago.
"#Lyca2payrekhsfor2pointO #Day14: Today is Day 14 after I was forced to bring it out in the open: Lyca owes 'rekhs' for subtitling 2.0 from Nov 2018, when the final was delivered to Qube as per their request. Kindly RT in this thread Appreciate your invaluable support, rekhs🙏🤗💛,"(sic) tweeted Rekhs.
As expected Rekh's tweet went viral in no time with several fans speaking out in her favour.
A.Ranjith Daniel @ranjithdaniel94
I Improved My english commuication skills and reading skills by watching other language movie with subtitles and it helped me 100% . i knew the importance of subtitles . Sad to see no mercy for such people
My conscience/என் மனசாட்சி @machanae1
If this is true her issue has to be sorted out. More than anything else she is just asking for her money she has to be paid for her work. A big company who continue in production of movies should not find difficult to settle her payment. I support
#lyca2payreksfor2pointO #Day14
Ranjit K Subramanian @RanjitKSub
She should be paid ASAP at any cost!! Didn't expect this from Lyca!! Film success or failure should not impact the technicians who worked on it as they make living out of the salary offered!! Expect
@LycaProductions
@rajinikanth @shankarshanmugh to intervene and solve it amicably
Sam @Rocktheworld1Yo
Isn't there any signed contract document on basis of which you can give them final notice and go to court, or there might be some other compulsion I guess.