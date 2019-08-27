Rajinikanth's 2.0 Producers Have Not Paid My Salary Yet, Claims Subtitlist Rekhs

Subtitlist Rekhs, a popular name in the Tamil film industry, recently claimed that Lyca owes her money for subtitling the 2018 hit 2.0, which featured Rajinikanth and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in the lead. Now, she is back in the limelight for a shocking reason. In her latest tweet, Rekhs said that she has still not been paid for her services and added that she had raised the issue nearly two weeks ago.

"#Lyca2payrekhsfor2pointO #Day14: Today is Day 14 after I was forced to bring it out in the open: Lyca owes 'rekhs' for subtitling 2.0 from Nov 2018, when the final was delivered to Qube as per their request. Kindly RT in this thread Appreciate your invaluable support, rekhs🙏🤗💛,"(sic) tweeted Rekhs.

As expected Rekh's tweet went viral in no time with several fans speaking out in her favour.