English
    Rajinikanth's 2.0 Released In China, Makes Over Rs 9.5 Crore On Release Day

    Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0 was finally released in China on Friday after months of the movie's original release date in India. If what the early estimates of the experts are to be believed, the movie managed to make about $1.4M (Rs 9.5 crore) on the first day.

    Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is the first Tamil movie to release in China. The film, which was opened in nearly 50,000 screens on the day of its release, is apparently the widest release ever for a 3D film. As soon as the movie was released on Friday, fans of Rajinikanth have been taking to Twitter to express their excitement. Hashtag -2 point 0 is going viral on social media.

    Originally scheduled to be released on July 12, the film's title was changed to 'Robot 2.0: Resurgence' before it was released in China. The release date was postponed by its distributor as Disney's Lion King was also released around the same time. In order to not clash with a huge budget movie, the distributers postponed the release date. It was planned to be released in about 56,000 screens by HY Media.

    It is being said that HY Media's last Indian release was Padman. The Akshay Kumar starrer apparently brought a huge loss to them. In order to make sure that HY Media does not end up in yet another loss, pundits say that 2.0 has to make more than $25 million in China.

    Rajinikanth played a triple role in the movie - scientist Vaseegaran, Chitti robot, and an upgraded version of the robot. Directed by Shankar, the film netted over Rs 500 crore at the box office. Akshay Kumar made his debut in the Tamil film industry with the film. It also stars Amy Jackson in a key role.

    2.0 was made on a whopping budget of over Rs 300 crore. It was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
