Rajinikanth's Name In Darbar Revealed

      All Rajinikanth fans are eagerly awaiting Darbar, the AR Muragadoss directorial set to hit screens this Pongal. Now, Nivetha Thomas, who plays a major role in the movie, inadvertently revealed that Rajinikanth's character is named Aaditya Arunachalam, in a tweet. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the production team to know more about this.

      She wrote on Twitter, "And now for the world to know! There is and will only be ONE #AadityaArunachalam And he, is MY Appa. Watch! Out! #Darbar 🔥. (sic)

      Nivetha is touted to play Rajinikanth's daughter while Nayanthara plays his leading lady. This is Nayanthara's third collaboration with the Superstar after Chandramukhi and Kuselan.

      Darbar will also see Rajinikanth in a cop avatar after almost 25 years. A while ago, the makers released the first look posters, showing Thalaivar is a massy avatar and this sent fans into a frenzy.

      The buzz in Tinseltown is that Darbar's shoot has been completed and post-production is in full swing. The movie, as of now, will hit theatres for Pongal as scheduled.

      Speaking about the project, earlier, Muragadoss had said in an interview, "Rajinikanth sir invited me and appreciated my work after the release of Ghajini but we didn't discuss anything about working together in a film. Later, we met again but the project didn't materialize. During Sarkar shoot, I got a call again from the Superstar. This time, I was firm in convincing him with whatever corrections he suggested. Within one month, the project materialised."

      The director also gave it away that Rajinikanth is excited about the villain character in the film, which is incidentally being played by Suniel Shetty.

      So, are you excited for Darbar already? Let us know in the comments below.

