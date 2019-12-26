Box Office: Rajinikanth's Petta Remains The Topper In Chennai; Vijay's Bigil Fails To Beat Record!

Petta's Collections

Petta had a fabulous run in Chennai and it went on to collect more than Viswasam, which also released on the same day. According to reports that have come up, Petta went on to collect around Rs 15.68 crore in its final run at the Chennai box office.

Bigil Fails To Beat Petta

Bigil, the Vijay starrer, which released in theatres during Deepavali season smashed most of the box office records to emerge as the top-grossing Tamil movie of the year. However, the latest reports reveal that Bigil failed to beat Petta's record at the Chennai box office.

Bigil's Collections

Bigil had a strong outing in Chennai with the film maintaining a good momentum throughout its run. If reports are to be believed, the Vijay starrer minted around Rs 15 crore at the Chennai box office and is at the second spot in the list of top 10 grossing Tamil movies of the year in Chennai.

Petta In All-time Top 10 List

Meanwhile, Petta has also found a place in the list of all-time top 10 grossing Tamil movies at the Chennai box office. The list is led by the Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 and Petta, is at the third spot in the list. Meanwhile, Bigil has been placed at the fifth spot.