English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 167 First Look To Be Released Today At 8:30 AM

    By
    |

    Are you a fan of the much-loved Rajinikanth? If yes, then we have some awesome news in store for you. In an exciting development, the makers of Thalaivar 167 have confirmed that the film's first look will be released today (April 9, 2019) at 8:30 AM much to the delight of countless movie buffs. The film, to be directed by ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss, features Rajini in a brand new avatar and is likely to have a massy plot.

    Thalaivar 167 has Nayanthara as the female lead which is one of its big highlights. The 'Lady Superstar', who worked with Rajini in Chandramukhi, might have a few good scenes with him and this might add a new dimension to the film. The buzz is that Nivetha Thomas too is a part of the cast, however, this has not been confirmed yet.

    Thalaivar 167

    Interestingly, Rajinikanth is going through a good phase on the work front. Last year, he became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when 2.0 opened to a good response at the box office and created history.

    Rajini was last seen in the Pongal release Petta which hit screens alongside Viswasam and opened to a good response at the box office. The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, featured Simran and Trisha as the female leads.

    So, are you looking forward to Thalaivar 167? Comments, please!

    Read more about: thalaivar 167 rajinikanth
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue