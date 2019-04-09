Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 167 First Look To Be Released Today At 8:30 AM

Are you a fan of the much-loved Rajinikanth? If yes, then we have some awesome news in store for you. In an exciting development, the makers of Thalaivar 167 have confirmed that the film's first look will be released today (April 9, 2019) at 8:30 AM much to the delight of countless movie buffs. The film, to be directed by ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss, features Rajini in a brand new avatar and is likely to have a massy plot.

Thalaivar 167 has Nayanthara as the female lead which is one of its big highlights. The 'Lady Superstar', who worked with Rajini in Chandramukhi, might have a few good scenes with him and this might add a new dimension to the film. The buzz is that Nivetha Thomas too is a part of the cast, however, this has not been confirmed yet.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth is going through a good phase on the work front. Last year, he became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when 2.0 opened to a good response at the box office and created history.

Rajini was last seen in the Pongal release Petta which hit screens alongside Viswasam and opened to a good response at the box office. The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, featured Simran and Trisha as the female leads.

So, are you looking forward to Thalaivar 167? Comments, please!