Rajinikanth, Samantha And Others Condole Sujith's Death; Offer Their Sympathies

Sujith Wilson (pictured below with his mother during happier times), a two-year-old boy who fell into an open borewell in Tiruchy, Tamil Nadu, was declared dead after even 80+ hours of rescue couldn't yield any results. The entire state of Tamil Nadu has been plunged into gloom. Kollywood celebrities took to their Twitter handles to extend their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

Take a look at a few tweets below:

சுஜீத்தின் மரணம் மனதிற்கு மிகவும் வேதனையளிக்கிறது, அந்த குழந்தையின் ஆத்மா சாந்தியடையட்டும். சுஜீத்தின் பெற்றோருக்கு என்னுடைய ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள். — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) 29 October 2019

How terrible to lose a two year old. Collective failure of all of us as takes yet another life. Sorry Sujith. — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) 29 October 2019

Disheartening & disturbing to hear about Sujith’s demise. Can’t even imagine the turmoil which the kid had to go through. May his soul rest in peace. Heart goes out to his family. Safety measures should be implemented asap so that we don’t end up losing another soul!#RIPSujith — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) 29 October 2019

Very depressing to see we lost #Sujith Govt. should come up with right laws to punish the land owners who leave the Bore wells open! Also should buy the technology & training for rescue in the future. He should be the last one to loose life to this!! #RIPSujith — S.R.Prabhu (@prabhu_sr) 29 October 2019

My heart bleeds for his parents! That pain n pinning all their hopes to see their baby alive back n at the end....we have lost so many lives to this idiocity. High time we learn our lesson. With deep regret #RIPsujith — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) 29 October 2019