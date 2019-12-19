Rajinikanth-Siruthai Siva’s ‘Thalaivar 168’ Kicks Start With A Song Shoot

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming flick Darbar has signed up his next with Siruthai Siva. Tentatively titled as Thalaivar 168, the film has Keerthy Suresh reportedly playing the female lead. Rajini's 80s heroines Meena and Khushboo have also been added in the cast of Thalaivar 168. The movie is believed to be a family drama with Rajini's mass sequences.

The latest update is that the shooting of Thalaivar 168 has successfully kick started yesterday in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. It is reported that a song composed by music director D Imman was shot first. Apparently, Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh are said to be paired up for the song.

Music director D Imman took to Twitter to share a picture along with Superstar Rajinikanth. He captioned it as, "Met the Man of Simplicity our dear @rajinikanth sir on the first day of shoot today which had commenced with a song! His positive words about the song was so encouraging! What an aura! What an energy this man spills to the world around him! Breathtaking! Praise God!(sic)".

Imman has revealed that Rajinikanth has been impressed with his song and appreciated him for it. Imman has also boasted the Superstar for his positive energy and aura. He exclaims that it is breathtaking to work with Rajinikanth.

Rajini's much-awaited trailer of 'Darbar' was released few days ago. The trailer has already shattered all records and has crossed 5 million views in less than 24 hours. Nayanthara is acting opposite Rajinikanth in super-cop drama Darbar. Rajini plays stylish cop 'Aditya Arunachalam' in the movie. Directed by AR Murugadoss, it has Anirudh composing the music. Darbar is all ready to set screens on fire by Pongal 2020.

