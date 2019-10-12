Rajinikanth Starrer Darbar To Hit Screens On January 10, 2020?

Rajinikanth, last seen in the commercially successful Petta, is gearing up for the release of the much-hyped Darbar, directed by ace filmmaker AR Murugadioss. The movie has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans, which indicates that things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is some big news for 'Superstar' supporters. According to industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Darbar will most probably arrive in theatres on January 10, 2020. The buzz is that being the only major Tamil movie scheduled to hit screens on Pongal, it might end up creating history at the ticket window.

In case, you did not know, Darbar is a cop-drama that features Rajinikanth in the role of a high-ranking police officer. The grapevine suggests that the film has plenty of commercial elements and this might help it click with the masses. Darbar stars Nayanthara as the female lead, marking her second full-fledged collaboration with Rajinikanth. Previously, while talking about the film, Rajini had said that it will be 'sure-shot' hit.'

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will soon be teaming up with 'Siruthai' Siva for a rural drama. The film, being referred to as Thalaivar 168, will go on floors once Darbar hits screens. The Sivaji hero is also likely to turn his attention to politics in the near future. All in all, this is a good time to be a Rajini fan. Enough said!