 »   »   »  Rajinikanth's Petta Based On This Classic Chiranjeevi starrer?

The much-loved Rajinikanth is arguably one of the biggest and most popular stars in the South film industry today. The much-loved Superstar is held in high regard because of his stylish screen presence, impressive acting style and humble nature. At present, the veteran is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Petta. The film marks his first collaboration between Rajini and Karthik Subbaraj and it has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans for all the reasons.

Now, here is some surprising news for the 'Thalaiva Army'. The reports doing the rounds in the Telugu media suggest that Petta is a 'freemake' of the yesteryear Telugu hit Master which had Chiranjeevi in the lead.

Master featured the Megastar in the role of a college lecturer who protects his students from a don and it emerged as a blockbuster. The film also created a buzz thanks to Sakshi Sivanand's glamourous screen presence.

Rajini's warden character seems to be similar to the one essayed by Chiranjeevi. Similarly, the buzz is that Simran essays a role similar to the one played by Sakshi in Master. These rumours are bound to ruffle a few feathers and add to the curiosity surrounding Petta.

Petta has been produced by Sun Pictures and it also features Trisha in the lead. The supporting cast features names such as Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Petta is slated to hit the screens on Thursday( January 10, 2019) and it will clash at the box office with Viswasam.