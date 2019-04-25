English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rajinikanth Steps InTo The Shoes Of Vijay; Leaves The Fans Quite Excited!

    By Manu
    |

    It is being reported that Rajinikanth will be back in the role of a cop with his next film Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The official first look poster of the film is out but it didn't have Rajinikanth in the khaki-clad avatar.

    Rajinikanth Steps InTo The Shoes Of Vijay; Leaves The Fans Quite Excited!

    A few stills from the shooting spot were leaked recently and now, what has caught the attention of the audiences is a new fan-made poster of Darbar. In this poster, Rajinikanth could be seen in the cop avatar and this particular poster is as good as the original.

    Darbar fan-made poster spread like wildfire on social media and many believed that it is an official one. But later, social media users themselves found out that the poster is inspired from another movie poster. They found out the similarity in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri's poster in which Vijay could be seen striking a similar pose. In the movie, Vijay had appeared as a cop.

    Nevertheless, the fan-made poster has gained good attention across social media and the editing is too good. Rajinikanth could be seen in a bearded avatar in this poster.

    Let us wait for further updates from the team of Darbar. Along with Rajinikanth, the film also features Nayanthara in the lead role.

    Read more about: rajinikanth vijay
    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue