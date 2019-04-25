Rajinikanth Steps InTo The Shoes Of Vijay; Leaves The Fans Quite Excited!

It is being reported that Rajinikanth will be back in the role of a cop with his next film Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The official first look poster of the film is out but it didn't have Rajinikanth in the khaki-clad avatar.

A few stills from the shooting spot were leaked recently and now, what has caught the attention of the audiences is a new fan-made poster of Darbar. In this poster, Rajinikanth could be seen in the cop avatar and this particular poster is as good as the original.

Darbar fan-made poster spread like wildfire on social media and many believed that it is an official one. But later, social media users themselves found out that the poster is inspired from another movie poster. They found out the similarity in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri's poster in which Vijay could be seen striking a similar pose. In the movie, Vijay had appeared as a cop.

Nevertheless, the fan-made poster has gained good attention across social media and the editing is too good. Rajinikanth could be seen in a bearded avatar in this poster.

Let us wait for further updates from the team of Darbar. Along with Rajinikanth, the film also features Nayanthara in the lead role.