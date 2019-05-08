Rajinikanth To Help Dhanush Come Out Of This Tough Situation? Exciting Deets Inside!

Wunderbar Films Incur Losses

According to a recent report by YouTube channel Valai Pechu, Dhanush's Wunderbar films have been suffering from losses due to the failure of the banner's recent production ventures. It is being reported that the production banner has incurred a loss of Rs 40 crore.

Rajinikanth Ready To Do A Film

The reports also suggest that after seeing the situation of the production banner, superstar Rajinikanth has come forward to help the banner by doing a film with Dhanush's Wunderbar Films and thus allotting the dates for the banner.

The Director

At the same time, it has also been mentioned in the report that the movie Rajinikanth is planning to do with Wunderbar Films won't be directed by H Vinoth. It is being said that H Vinoth's subject has a powerful storyline and it demands to be a made with a huge budget.

To Be Directed By Karthik Subbaraj?

On the other hand, the report adds that Rajinikanth is considering a film with a comparatively lower budget. Reportedly, the film would be directed by popular film-maker Karthik Subbaraj, who had directed Rajinikanth's recent blockbuster movie Petta. However, no official confirmation has come out regarding the same. If such a project happens it would indeed be a big project worth waiting for from the team.