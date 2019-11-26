Rajinikanth To Join Hands With Gautham Menon For Thalaivar 169?

All Thailavar fans out there, gear up! A report on a popular online media reveals that Rajinikanth might team up with ace filmmaker Gautham Menon and this movie is expected to be the 169th film of Thalaivar.

According to reports, Gautham Menon has already narrated a script to Rajinikanth and the superstar is impressed with the subject. Meanwhile, the report also adds that this movie might be produced by Vels Film International as the production banner has shown interest in the project. Interestingly, Gautham Menon's next movie Joshua is being produced by the same banner and at the same time, Vels Film International is also bringing the director's upcoming flick, Enai Noki Paayum Thota to theatres.

The report also says that the team will come up with an official announcement regarding this upcoming project soon. Well, if the project happens, it would be an exciting combo to watch out for. Gautham Menon is well-known for his stylish and out-of-the-box narratives. It would be interesting to see a Rajinikanth starrer under his direction.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has already committed his next film after Darbar, which is being referred to as Thalaivar 168. The movie, directed by popular filmmaker Siva, is being produced by Sun Pictures. If reports are to be believed, the film will be a complete entertainer, set against a rural backdrop. The shoot of the movie is expected to commence next month.

On the other hand, Superstar's next release is Darbar, which will hit theatres in January 2020 as a Pongal release. Rajinikanth will be seen essaying a police officer named Aaditya Arunachalam in this upcoming mass entertainer, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss. The motion poster of the movie, which released a few weeks ago, had gained huge attention.

(Source: Indiaglitz)