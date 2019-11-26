    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rajinikanth To Join Hands With Gautham Menon For Thalaivar 169?

      By Staff
      |

      All Thailavar fans out there, gear up! A report on a popular online media reveals that Rajinikanth might team up with ace filmmaker Gautham Menon and this movie is expected to be the 169th film of Thalaivar.

      Rajinikanth To Join Hands With Gautham Menon For Thalaivar 169?

      According to reports, Gautham Menon has already narrated a script to Rajinikanth and the superstar is impressed with the subject. Meanwhile, the report also adds that this movie might be produced by Vels Film International as the production banner has shown interest in the project. Interestingly, Gautham Menon's next movie Joshua is being produced by the same banner and at the same time, Vels Film International is also bringing the director's upcoming flick, Enai Noki Paayum Thota to theatres.

      The report also says that the team will come up with an official announcement regarding this upcoming project soon. Well, if the project happens, it would be an exciting combo to watch out for. Gautham Menon is well-known for his stylish and out-of-the-box narratives. It would be interesting to see a Rajinikanth starrer under his direction.

      Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has already committed his next film after Darbar, which is being referred to as Thalaivar 168. The movie, directed by popular filmmaker Siva, is being produced by Sun Pictures. If reports are to be believed, the film will be a complete entertainer, set against a rural backdrop. The shoot of the movie is expected to commence next month.

      On the other hand, Superstar's next release is Darbar, which will hit theatres in January 2020 as a Pongal release. Rajinikanth will be seen essaying a police officer named Aaditya Arunachalam in this upcoming mass entertainer, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss. The motion poster of the movie, which released a few weeks ago, had gained huge attention.

      (Source: Indiaglitz)

      Read more about: rajinikanth gautham menon
      Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 26, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue