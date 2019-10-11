    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rajinikanth Teams Up With Siva; Sun Pictures Make Official Announcement About Thalaivar 168!

      There were a lot of rumours doing the rounds regarding Rajinikanth's next film after Darbar and now, an official confirmation regarding Thalaivar 168 has come out. It has been confirmed that the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer will be directed by director Siva and Sun Pictures will be bankrolling this much-awaited project. The production house took to their official Twitter handle to announce the Rajinikanth-Siva movie.

      Reportedly, Thalaivar 168 will mark the third collaboration of Rajinikanth with Sun Pictures. Earlier, the superstar had joined hands with the production banner for Enthiran and Petta. Both films had emerged as super successes at the box office.

      Take a look at the tweet regarding Thalaivar 168 here...

      Further details regarding the rest of the star cast and the technical crew are being awaited. Earlier, speculations were rife that Siva's next film will be with Suriya. However, with the announcement regarding Thalaivar 168 coming out, it has been confirmed that Siva will next work with Rajinikanth and the director's project with Suriya will only start after the completion of Thalaivar 168. More details regarding the shoot of Thalaivar 168 are being awaited.

      According to reports, the makers of Thalaivar 168 are planning to release the film as a Deepavali release of 2020. Meanwhile, the shoot of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar has been completed and the makers are planning to release the film during the upcoming Pongal season. The film, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss, will feature Rajinikanth in the role of a cop. Nayanthara will be seen essaying the leading lady in this much-awaited movie. It seems like Rajinikanth will have two major releases next year. The superstar had two big releases in 2018 as well - Kaala and 2.0.

