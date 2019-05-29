English
    Rajinikanth To Work With Ajith Kumar's Director Soon? Deets Inside

    Earlier this year, noted director Siruthai Siva became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Viswasam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and impressed the target audience. The film, featuring Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara in the lead, released alongside Petta during Pongal and crushed the Rajinikanth starrer in Tamil Nadu much to the surprise of all concerned. Now, Siva is in the limelight for an awesome reason.

    The Vivegam director recently met Rajinikanth and had a chat with him. The Superstar apparently praised Viswasam and said that he liked the father-daughter track a lot. The two might also have discussed the probability of teaming up for a movie, however, this has not been confirmed yet.

    Rajinikanth

    Interestingly, Siva will soon be teaming up with Suriya for a mass movie. As such, if he bags a film with Rajini as well, it might work wonders for his career.

    Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Darbar which is being directed by AR Murugadoss. The film features him in the role of a police officer and is likely to release during Pongal 2020. Darbar has Nayanthara as the female lead and marks her second collaboration with her Chandramukhi co-star.

    So, should Rajinikanth team up with Siva for his next movie? Comments, please!

    rajinikanth siva
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 14:07 [IST]
