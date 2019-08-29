Rajinikanth Rushes To Bengaluru To Visit Ailing Brother

Amid busy shooting for Darbar, Superstar Rajinikanth has reportedly visited his ailing brother Sathyanarayana Rao in Bengaluru. He was apparently operated on his leg due to an ailment, and is recovering well after the treatment. Pictures of Rajinikanth visiting his brother have surfaced on social media.

Rajinikanth, who wanted to make sure that his brother would have him by his side, went to visit his brother, and also met the doctors to enquire more about his brother's progress.

It is also being said that the Petta actor put the Darbar on halt and flew from Mumbai to personally visit his brother. After calling on his brother, he apparently returned to Mumbai to resume shooting.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar will have Rajinikanth playing the role of a cop after almost two decades. With his busy schedule, Rajinikanth has been rather busy and has been travelling to Mumbai and Chennai to and fro.

Fans are pumped to see Superstar Rajinikanth in director AR Murugadoss's film for the first time. It is being said that Nayanthara, who will play opposite Rajinikanth, has finished shooting most of her portions in Darbar. Apart from Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, Darbar also stars Nivetha Thomas and she will be seen playing the role of Rajinikanth's daughter in the plot.

The movie will have Bollywood actor Pratiek Babbar as the main villain, while Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna will also be playing a fleeting role. The title poster of Darbar was recently revealed by the makers on social media. In the poster, the superstar was seen in a police uniform and it goes without saying that the picture was widely shared across all social media platforms by fans.