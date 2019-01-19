Rajinikanth Was First Approached For The Kamal Haasan Starrer Indian!

Rajinikanth Was The First Choice For Indian

According to a report by Behindwoods, it has been revealed that Rajinikanth was first approached for the lead role in the 1996 movie Indian, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The interesting information regarding the same has been revealed by Vasanta Balan, who worked as an assistant in that particular movie.

Due To Other Commitments

It is through a Facebook post in connection with the commencement of works of Indian 2, that the director revealed the information. It has been mentioned that Rajinikanth couldn't take up the prwject due to other commitments at that time and later, the team went to Kamal Haasan.

The Other Choices

Well, it seems like the team had back-up plans if Kamal Haasan too was unable to take up the project. In the post, it has been mentioned that team had ideas to Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and other Telugu actors if Kamal Haasan hadn;t agreed.

Mudhalvan

Interestingly, Shankar had Rajinikanth in his mind for the project Mudhalvan as well, which featured Arjun in the lead role. The Superstar couldn't take up this project as well due to his busy schedule.

Enthiran

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan was Shankar's first choice for the movie Enthiran, which was initially planned as Robo, in the early 2000s. But, the project didn't take off back then and later, Shankar teamed up with Rajinikanth to come up with the movie Enthiran.