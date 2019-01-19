Rajinikanth Was First Approached For The Kamal Haasan Starrer Indian!
Rajinikanth and Shankar form one of the most popular actor-director combos of the industry and they have delivered three industry hits in the form of Sivaji, Enthiran and 2.0. It was in the year 2007 that the superstar and the super director teamed up for the very first time for a movie. Now, here is an interesting information that Rajinikanth was the first choice for one of the much-acclaimed movies of Shankar. Read on to know more about the same here.
Rajinikanth Was The First Choice For Indian
According to a report by Behindwoods, it has been revealed that Rajinikanth was first approached for the lead role in the 1996 movie Indian, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The interesting information regarding the same has been revealed by Vasanta Balan, who worked as an assistant in that particular movie.
Due To Other Commitments
It is through a Facebook post in connection with the commencement of works of Indian 2, that the director revealed the information. It has been mentioned that Rajinikanth couldn't take up the prwject due to other commitments at that time and later, the team went to Kamal Haasan.
The Other Choices
Well, it seems like the team had back-up plans if Kamal Haasan too was unable to take up the project. In the post, it has been mentioned that team had ideas to Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and other Telugu actors if Kamal Haasan hadn;t agreed.
Mudhalvan
Interestingly, Shankar had Rajinikanth in his mind for the project Mudhalvan as well, which featured Arjun in the lead role. The Superstar couldn't take up this project as well due to his busy schedule.
Enthiran
On the other hand, Kamal Haasan was Shankar's first choice for the movie Enthiran, which was initially planned as Robo, in the early 2000s. But, the project didn't take off back then and later, Shankar teamed up with Rajinikanth to come up with the movie Enthiran.
Meanwhile, the works of Shankar's Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan has already started. The posters of the movie have already gone viral in no time. The project commenced yesterday (January 18, 2019).