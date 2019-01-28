Rakul Preet Singh Comes Up With An Update Regarding The Upcoming Movie NGK!

Rakul Preet Singh has some good and promising projects in the pipeline and one among those is NGK, starring Suriya in the lead role. The film, which is being directed by veteran film-maker Selvaraghavan is a highly anticipated movie.

Now, Rakul Preet Singh who essays the role of one among the leading ladies of the movie, has come up with an update regarding the film. The actress took to her Twitter account to inform about the shoot of the movie. She has also shared happiness on working with the the entire team.

The tweet sent out by Rakul Preet Singh is read as "And it's a wrap for #NGK ! What an amazing learning experience this has been with the genius @selvaraghavan sir and the most charismatic @Suriya_offl sir ! Can't wait for #ngk madness to unfold ! @Sai_Pallavi92 @DreamWarriorpic 😀 back to #marjaavaan now 😀". - (sic)



Sai Pallavi too is a part of this much-awaited movie. Nothing much has been revealed about the roles played by Suriya, Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi in the film. Meanwhile, an official confirmation regarding the release date of the movie is being awaited. Unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds that the film might release during the Tamil New Year. Let us wait for an official update.