      Rakul Preet Wants Her Man To Have These Qualities

      Rakul Preet is arguably one of the most gorgeous young ladies in Kollywood today. The Delhi girl has won the love of countless fans due to her bindass nature and ravishing looks. Now, she is in the limelight for a surprising reason. According to reports, Rakul recently spoke about her personal life and said that she wants her man to have 'intellect' and be capable of having interesting conversations with her.

      "I think something that is very important to me is intellect. I just need to have interesting conversation and it needs to be stimulating. Otherwise it is just going to be another 2-3 days, 2-3 weeks, 2-3 months and you can't really get along with that person for life. I think that there are not enough men with good conversations," (sic) said Rakul.

      Rakul also confessed that she is terrible at flirting and often takes tips from her friend and actress Rhea Chakraborty. These are some sweet confessions and might create a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs.

      On the work front, Rakul will soon be seen in the Bollywood movie Marjaavaan, featuring her as the heroine opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She also has the Tamil biggie Indian 2 in her kitty. The film a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian, features Kamal Haasan in the titular role and will most probably release in 2021.

      Story first published: Monday, November 4, 2019, 23:52 [IST]
