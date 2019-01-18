English
    Ramya Krishnan Plays The Role Of An Adult Star In This Upcoming Movie!

    By Naveen
    In the year 2019, some of the most-awaited Tamil movies would make an entry to the theatres and some of these movies come from highly promising names. Super Deluxe, the film that has been directed by Thiagarajan Kumaraja is one among those movies and the critics and the audiences have pinned up high expectations on this movie, which is expected to offer something really fresh and unique to the Tamil film audiences. Super Deluxe features a host of actors and now, reports have come in regarding the roles playes by one of the actresses in the movie. Read on to know more about the same here.

    Ramya Krishnan In Super Deluxe

    Popular Tamil actress Ramya Krishnan will be seen essaying an important role in Super Deluxe. In a recent interview given to scroll.in, director Thiagarajan Kumaraja opened up that she will be seen essaying the role of a adult star in the movie.

    What The Director Said

    The director revealed that she will be a part of a film within the film named Mallu Uncut. He also added that they had initially approached Nadhiya for the role. "Ramya Krishnan was an odd person to play the role of the porn star in the film within the film, Mallu Uncut. We had initially approached Nadiya for the role, Ramya was very cool, and she probably felt that she was pushing herself out of her comfort zone.", the director was quoted as saying to scroll.in

    Ramya Krishnan In Tamil

    Ramya Krishnan is undeniably one of the finest actresses of Tamil cinema and she has proved that many a times. She is sure to come up with a spectacular performance in this much acclaimed movie as well. Meanwhile, the actress will be next seen in the movie Vantha Rajavathan Varuven.

    Stunning Reviews

    At the same time, the reason to wait for Super Deluxe are umpteen. The critics and others who have watched the movie already have showered praises on this film. Let us wait for an official announcement regarding the release date of the movie.

    Read more about: ramya krishnan super deluxe
    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 16:26 [IST]
