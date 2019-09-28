Rashmika Mandanna Expresses Wish To Work With Top Stars

Rashmika Mandanna has a very sound fan base in Tamil Nadu as well; all thanks to her memorable act in films like Geetha Govindam, Kirik Party, etc. Her debut movie in Tamil is on the way and now, the comments made by the actress during an award show, have garnered the attention of her fans. According to reports, the actress has expressed her wish to work with Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar.

According to reports, during an award function, Rashmika Mandanna mentioned that she watches Rajinikanth movies and added that she wants to act with the superstar. Meanwhile, she also expressed her eagerness to work with Ajith Kumar. Reportedly, these comments were followed by huge cheers from the audiences.

Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that Rashmika Mandanna might team up with Vijay in Thalapathy 64, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. But no official confirmation has come up regarding the star cast of the movie yet. In some of the earlier interviews, Rashmika Mandanna had expressed her interest to work with Vijay as well. Let us hope that her wish to work with the top stars of the industry would materialise soon.

Reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna's debut movie in Tamil is Sulthan, which features actor Karthi in the lead role. The shoot of the film, which is being directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, has already begun. If reports are anything to go by, the actress hasn't committed any other project in Tamil yet.

Nevertheless, she has some really exciting projects in Telugu and Kannada. Her next release will be Bheeshma, which features Nithin in the lead role. She plays the leading lady in Mahesh Babu's next movie Sarileru Neekevvaru and it is the biggest project of the actress till date. Reportedly, she has also been signed as the leading lady in Allu Arjun's 20th movie, which will be directed by Sukumar.