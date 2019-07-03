English
    Rashmika Mandanna Is Not The Solo Heroine Of This Big Movie?

    While Bigil, the 63rd film of Thalapathy Vijay is hogging the headlines for all the right reasons, the talks regarding Thalapathy 64 too has already garnered everyone's attention. Even though an official confirmation regarding Vijay's next movie after Bigil is yet to come , the speculations that have been doing the rounds reveal that the star would team up with young film-maker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

    At the same time, reports have also come up regarding the leading lady of the movie. It is believed that Rashmika Mandanna, who is one among the most popular young actresses at present will be paired opposite Thalapathy Vijay in this big movie.

    However, it seems like Rashmika Mandanna may not be the solo heroine of the movie. One of the latest episodes of Valai Pechu has spoken about Thalapathy 64 and the leading ladies of the movie. According to the report that has come out, popular actress Raashi Khanna will also be seen playing an important role in Thalapathy 64.

    Raashi Khanna is a very popular face to the Tamil film audiences and she is an actress who has been a part of back-to-back hits in Tamil cinema. If the reports surrounding Thalapathy 64 turn out to be true, it would be for the first time that Raashi Khanna will be teaming up with Thalapathy Vijay.

    On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is a comparatively newer face to Tamil cinema. However, she will be making her debut in the Tamil film industry through one of the upcoming movies of Karthi. Meanwhile, she has a whole lot of projects in Telugu and Tamil.

    Well, let us wait for the official announcement regarding Thalapathy 64 to get a clear update regarding the star cast and other important details. Meanwhile, Bigil is gearing up as a Diwali release. The film is being directed by Atlee.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 10:29 [IST]
