Rashmika Mandanna’s Wish To Work With This Actor May Not Come True Soon?
Rashmika Mandanna is a popular name all across the South Indian film industry. With big successes in her kitty in the form of films like Kirik Party, Chalo, Geetha Govindam etc., the actress has turned out to be one of most successful young actresses around.
The Tamil audiences are waiting for her entry to Kollywood and it would happen soon with the Geetha Govindam actress signing her first Tamil movie, which will be a Karthi starrer, the shoot of which is yet to begin. At the same time, rumours had also come up regarding another Tamil project of the actress.
Rashmika Mandanna In Thalapathy 64?
Ever since reports regarding Thalapathy 64, Vijay's next film after Bigil had come out, there were rumours that Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the leading lady in this film, to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Rashmika Mandanna’s Wish To Work With Vijay
Interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna even had expressed her wish to work with Thalapathy Vijay when asked about the rumours regarding her signing Thalapathy 64. ""People have been asking me if I've signed a film with Vijay. You know, I wish that these rumours come true. If I get an opportunity, I can't wait to work with Vijay. Since everybody is asking me, I really wish I get to work with him," she said in a media interaction.
The Latest Reports
However, the latest reports that have come up regarding Thalapathy 64 have something different to narrate. Reports suggest that popular Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is being considered to play the leading lady in the movie.
Two Leading Ladies?
Rumours regarding Kiara Advani being approached for Thalapathy 64 have lead to a widespread belief that Rashmika Mandanna may have to wait more to make her wish to work with Vijay come true. Meanwhile, reports were also doing the rounds that Thalapathy 64 may have two heroines.
Now, it needs to be seen whether both Kiara Advani and Rashmika Mandanna will be a part of this upcoming movie or not. Let us wait for official updates to get a clear picture regarding these.