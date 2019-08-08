Rashmika Mandanna’s Wish To Work With This Actor May Not Come True Soon?

Rashmika Mandanna In Thalapathy 64?

Ever since reports regarding Thalapathy 64, Vijay's next film after Bigil had come out, there were rumours that Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the leading lady in this film, to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Wish To Work With Vijay

Interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna even had expressed her wish to work with Thalapathy Vijay when asked about the rumours regarding her signing Thalapathy 64. ""People have been asking me if I've signed a film with Vijay. You know, I wish that these rumours come true. If I get an opportunity, I can't wait to work with Vijay. Since everybody is asking me, I really wish I get to work with him," she said in a media interaction.

The Latest Reports

However, the latest reports that have come up regarding Thalapathy 64 have something different to narrate. Reports suggest that popular Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is being considered to play the leading lady in the movie.

Two Leading Ladies?

Rumours regarding Kiara Advani being approached for Thalapathy 64 have lead to a widespread belief that Rashmika Mandanna may have to wait more to make her wish to work with Vijay come true. Meanwhile, reports were also doing the rounds that Thalapathy 64 may have two heroines.