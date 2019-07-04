English
    Rashmika Mandanna To Get A Hefty Paycheck For Vijay Movie?

    Rashmika Mandanna's popularity keeps increasing with the actress establishing her presence in the various film industries. After conquering the Kannada and the Telugu film industries, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to step her foot forward in the Tamil film industry. While she will be making her Kollywood debut through Karthi's upcoming film, the talks are already on regarding her next big projects in Tamil. If reports are to be believed, she will pair up with none other than Vijay in Thalapathy 64 and now, a few reports have also come up regarding her remuneration for the project. Read the article to know the details regarding this.

    Thalapathy 64 is expected to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. According to the reports, Rashmika Mandanna won't be the solo heroine of this film as Raashi Khanna will also be playing an important role.

    Now, if the latest reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna is being offered a very heavy paycheck for the movie, which is at par with the top actresses of the industry.

    Rashmika Mandanna is definitely having a busy schedule with the actress being a part of extremely promising projects. She has quite a good number of projects in Telugu as well with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru being the prominent one.

    Now, it is being said that the makers of Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj movie decided to offer a big remuneration for the actress since she was willing to adjust her dates leaving aside various other projects for the sake of this film. Rumours are rife that the team is offering Rs 1 crore for the actress as remuneration.

    However, no official confirmation has come out regarding any of these yet. On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna's next film is Dear Comrade, which will be released in Tamil as well.

