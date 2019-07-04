Rashmika Mandanna To Get A Hefty Paycheck For Vijay Movie?

In Vijay Movie

Thalapathy 64 is expected to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. According to the reports, Rashmika Mandanna won't be the solo heroine of this film as Raashi Khanna will also be playing an important role.

A Heavy Paycheck

Now, if the latest reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna is being offered a very heavy paycheck for the movie, which is at par with the top actresses of the industry.

Busy Schedule

Rashmika Mandanna is definitely having a busy schedule with the actress being a part of extremely promising projects. She has quite a good number of projects in Telugu as well with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru being the prominent one.

The Remuneration

Now, it is being said that the makers of Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj movie decided to offer a big remuneration for the actress since she was willing to adjust her dates leaving aside various other projects for the sake of this film. Rumours are rife that the team is offering Rs 1 crore for the actress as remuneration.