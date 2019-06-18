English
    Regina Cassandra Comes Up With BOLD Comments About Watching Adult Movies!

    By Manu
    |

    Regina Cassandra was last seen in Seven, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, which didn't live up to the expectations of the audiences and bit the dust at the box office. However, Regina finds herself in the news for an awesome reason. In one of the interviews to promote the movie, the Chandramouli star had come up with some riveting answers.

    In an interview with Behindwoods.com, she was asked whether she had watched adult movies during her school days. Replying in the affirmative, she added that it is quite common nowadays. Well, the actress needs to be applauded for coming up with open comments like this. The video interview of the actress has gained attention of the netizens.

    On the work front, Regina Cassandra has some interesting projects lined up in Tamil. She will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in Party, directed by Venkat Prabhu and Nenjam Marappathillai, the Selvaraghavan movie, both of which have been stuck in the cans for quite sometime now. Let us hope that these movies hit the theatres soon and give enough reasons for her fans to rejoice. She was also in the news for a supposed engagement but there hasn't been any clarity on that so far.

    Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 14:34 [IST]
