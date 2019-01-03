 »   »   »  Revisiting Tamil Movies Of 2018: It Was Sequels Galore In Kollywood!

Kalakkalaapu 2

Kalakkalaapu 2, which came out in the first quarter of the year 2018 was the first among the sequels that came out. The movie, directed by Sundar C came in as the next instalment of Kalakkalaapu. The movie starring Jiiva, Jai Nikki Galrani, Catherine Theresa etc., in the lead roles had a formidable run in the theatres to become a success at the box office.

Thamizh Padam 2

Tamizh Padam 2 had come in to the theatres in the month of July 2018. The team came up with yet another spoof movie, which entertained the audiences throughout. The movie had reportedly emerged as a super hit at the box office.

Vishwaroopam 2

Kamal Haasan had come up with the much awaited movie Vishwaroopam 2 in the year 2018. Huge expectations were bestowed on this film but the movie had opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. Many of the audiences found the sequel to be not up to the mark of its prequel.

Saamy Square

Saamy Square was rightly one among the much awaited sequels of the previous year. The return of the character Saamy had left the people thrilled. But, the movie couldn't win positive reviews with the film not living up to the comparisons with its prequel.

Sandakozhi 2

Sandakozhi 2, directed by Lingusamy came in amidst good expectations. The movie which released during the Deepavali season was the sequel to the 2005 movie Sandakozhi. Starring Vishal, Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead roles, the movie had opened to average reviews in the theatres.

2.0

Well, 2.0 was one such sequel of the year that lived up to all the expectations bestowed on it. The sequel to the 2010 movie Enthiran was even bigger and grandeur. Rightly, the film emerged as a much bigger success at the box office with the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions striking big at the box office.

Maari 2

Maari 2 is the last and the most recent entry to the list of sequels among the Tamil movies of 2018. The sequel, which came from the same team has been tagged as a good entertainer which is as good as its prequel. The movie is still continuing its run in the theatres.