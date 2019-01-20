English
    Rowdy Baby Becomes The FIRST EVER Tamil Video Song To Cross The 100 Milion Views Mark!

    Rowdy Baby, the song from the film Maari 2, starring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, had turned out to be a big hit even before its release in the theatres. Set to tune by Yuvan Shankar Raja and penned by Dhanush, this peppy song has been sung by Dhanush and Dhee. The lyrical video of the song fetched a good number of views and later on, the makers of the film also came with the Rowdy Baby video song, which hit the online circuits on January 2, 2019. The song that gained huge popularity has now set a big record on YouTube. Read on to know more about the same here.

    100 Million Views Mark

    Rowdy Baby video song has breached the 100 Million views mark on YouTube. The film crossed the coveted mark this morning and now, it has become the first ever Tamil video song to fetch 100 Milion views on YouTube.

    Overtakes Mersal Song

    Earlier, Rowdy Baby video song also turned out to be the most viewed Tamil video song as it went past the record set by Aalaporan video song, which had fetched above 91 Million views on YouTube.

    Most Viewed South Indian Song

    The record for the most viewed video song from South Indian has been held by Vachinde song from the movie Fidaa, which had hit the theatres in the year 2017. The song has fetched above 177 Million views from YouTube so far.

    Will Rowdy Baby Overtake Vachinde

    Well, the Rowdy Baby video song has crossed the 100 Million views mark within just 2 weeks of time and that is indeed a great achievement. Going at this rate, Rowdy Baby video song could easily overtake Vachinde song. Let us wait and see.

