Rowdy Baby: Video Song From Dhanush Starrer Maari 2 Enters Billboard Top 5 List; Beats Aankh Marey

The much-loved Dhanush is beyond any doubt one of the most successful and respected stars in the Tamil industry today. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his enviable range as an actor and electrifying screen presence. During his illustrious career, the National award winner has acted in several critically-acclaimed films and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. Now, 'D' is in the news for an amazing reason.

The stylish Rowdy Baby video song from Maari 2 was released some time back and it became a hit with the fans in no time. The number clicked with the younger generation and this worked wonders for it. Now, the Rowdy Baby vide has achieved something special.

The video number has entered the Billboard Top 5 list and proved its popularity. In doing so, it has outperformed/beaten the catchy Aankh Marey song from the Bollywood hit Simmba which is has Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Rowdy Baby has been composed Yuvan Shankar Raja and its lyrics are a mix of English and Tamil. The video features Sai Palavi and Dhanush at their quirkiest best. Dhanush's chemistry with the Diya star is going of the big highlights of the video.

Maari 2 hit the screens on December 21, 2018 and received mixed reviews from the fans. It also has Varu Sarathhkumar in the lead.