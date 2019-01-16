English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rowdy Baby: Video Song From Dhanush Starrer Maari 2 Enters Billboard Top 5 List; Beats Aankh Marey

    By
    |

    The much-loved Dhanush is beyond any doubt one of the most successful and respected stars in the Tamil industry today. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his enviable range as an actor and electrifying screen presence. During his illustrious career, the National award winner has acted in several critically-acclaimed films and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. Now, 'D' is in the news for an amazing reason.

    The stylish Rowdy Baby video song from Maari 2 was released some time back and it became a hit with the fans in no time. The number clicked with the younger generation and this worked wonders for it. Now, the Rowdy Baby vide has achieved something special.

    Rowdy Baby

    The video number has entered the Billboard Top 5 list and proved its popularity. In doing so, it has outperformed/beaten the catchy Aankh Marey song from the Bollywood hit Simmba which is has Ranveer Singh in the lead.

    Rowdy Baby has been composed Yuvan Shankar Raja and its lyrics are a mix of English and Tamil. The video features Sai Palavi and Dhanush at their quirkiest best. Dhanush's chemistry with the Diya star is going of the big highlights of the video.

    Maari 2 hit the screens on December 21, 2018 and received mixed reviews from the fans. It also has Varu Sarathhkumar in the lead.

    Read more about: maari 2 dhanush
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 22:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue