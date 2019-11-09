    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      SA Chandrasekar Says He Does Not Want To Direct Son Vijay

      Vijay, one of the most decorated names in Tamil cinema, is in the limelight because of his latest release Bigil, which has emerged as a big winner at the box office. The film, featuring him in a new avatar, managed to impress critics and this worked in its favour. Now, here is some big news for Thalapathy fans. During a recent interview, noted director and Vijay's father/revered filmmaker SA Chandrasekar (SAC) praised his son for delivering a hit. The veteran director also said that he will never direct a Vijay film as the Mersal star is a big brand now.

      SAC, who directed Vijay in Naalaiya Theerpu, added that fans usually have high expectations from the 45-year-old, which he might no longer be able to satisfy. He, however, made it clear that he would love to produce a film with his son in the lead in the near future. Needless to say, these are some sweet comments, which might create a great deal of buzz among movie buffs.

      Coming back to Bigil, it is a sports-drama that revolves around the antics of a 'rowdy' coach while dealing with women empowerment. The film has Nayanthara as the leading lady, and this is one of its highlights. Actors Jackie Shroff, Kathir and Yogi Babu too are a part of Bigil.

      Interestingly, some fans feel that Bigil has helped filmmaker Atlee prove his mettle, which makes it a special affair for all concerned.

      Meanwhile, Vijay has already started shooting for his next, directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kangaraj. The film, being referred to as Thalapathy 64, features the Sarkar star in a new avatar, which might click with all and sundry. It has Vijay Sethupathi as the main villain and this has given movie buffs a reason to rejoice.

      Vijay might also soon team up with ace filmmaker S Shankar for Mudhalvan 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic Mudhalvan 2 that featured Arjun in the lead.

      Was Vijay Paid Rs 1 Crore As Advance For Thalapathy 64?

