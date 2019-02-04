Sagaa Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers; Will It Affect The Collections?
As far as Kollywood is concerned, the week has been a busy one with numerous movies trying their luck out at the box office. Sagaa has been one among those Tamil movies that have been trying its luck at the box office and it took over the big screens across the state on February 1, 2019. Sagaa is a revenge drama and with young faces like Saran, Sree Ram in the lead role, the movie looked to be something that is really different. Sagaa has been receiving mixed reviews ever cince its entry to the theatres. Meanwhile, a latest development regarding this Tamil movie hasn't pleased the Tamil cinema audiences.
Hit By Piracy
Sagaa, one among the 4 movie releases of this week has fallen prey to piracy. It has joined the big list of Tamil movies, which have got leaked during the very first week of its release.
Full Movie Leaked Online
Shockingly, Sagaa full movie has been leaked online to download by the website Tamilrockers. The reports suggest that the full movie was leaked on Saturday, which in turn was the third day of its release.
Previous Instances
What's more shocking is that, with Sagaa too falling prey to piracy, all the major releases of the past week have been hit by piracy. Other major releases like Vantha Rajava Thaan Varuven, Sarvam Thaala Mayam, Peranbu were also hit by piracy.
Will It Affect The Collections?
Sagaa is a film which has capabilities to perform in a good manner at the box office despite the competitions. Let us hope that the piracy wouldn't affect the collections and the movie could rake in good collections at the box office.