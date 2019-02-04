Sagaa Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers; Will It Affect The Collections?

Hit By Piracy

Sagaa, one among the 4 movie releases of this week has fallen prey to piracy. It has joined the big list of Tamil movies, which have got leaked during the very first week of its release.

Full Movie Leaked Online

Shockingly, Sagaa full movie has been leaked online to download by the website Tamilrockers. The reports suggest that the full movie was leaked on Saturday, which in turn was the third day of its release.

Previous Instances

What's more shocking is that, with Sagaa too falling prey to piracy, all the major releases of the past week have been hit by piracy. Other major releases like Vantha Rajava Thaan Varuven, Sarvam Thaala Mayam, Peranbu were also hit by piracy.

Will It Affect The Collections?

Sagaa is a film which has capabilities to perform in a good manner at the box office despite the competitions. Let us hope that the piracy wouldn't affect the collections and the movie could rake in good collections at the box office.