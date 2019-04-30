Sai Pallavi Cried Profusely During The Shoot of NGK For This Reason, Heart-warming Deets Inside

English
    It is no secret that 2018 was a terrible year for actress Sai Pallavi. The highly ambitious Diya, featuring her in a powerful role, bombed at the box office while failing to impress critics. Thereafter, the Fidaa beauty returned to the big screen with Maari 2 and Padi Padi Leche Manasu which failed to live up to expectations. With the setbacks behind her, the lovely lady is currently awaiting the release of NGK which is one of the biggest releases of 2019.

    During the NGK trailer and audio launch event, Selvaraghavan opened up about working with Sai Pallavi and revealed that she would ask him for feedback after every scene in order to understand whether she had lived up to his expectations. He added that if the final output was not good enough, she would cry and ask for a retake.

    This is a sweet revelation and proves that the young lady is a dedicated performer.

    NGK, featuring Suriya in the titular role, is a political-thriller that highlights the need for a political revolution. Besides the Ghajini star and Sai Pallavi, the film also has Rakul Preet in the lead. Actors Mansoor Ali Khan and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of the cast.

    NGK is slated to hit screens on May 31.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 16:02 [IST]
