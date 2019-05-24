English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sai Pallavi Had Thought Of Quitting Films After This Incident? DEETS INSIDE!

    By Manu
    |

    Sai Pallavi is an actress with amazing talent. She etched a place for her own in the hearts of millions with her impactful act as 'Malar' teacher in the Malayalam movie Premam. Ever since then, Sai Pallavi didn't have to look back with the actress becoming hugely popular in the Tamil film industry as well.

    Her fans are eagerly waiting for the release of her next film NGK, which is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Sai Pallavi is busy with the promotional works of the film and an excerpt from one of her recent interviews has gained big attention among her fans. Read to know the details regarding this.

    Sai Pallavi About The Incident

    According to the reports, in a recent interaction with the media in connection with the release of NGK, Sai Pallavi opened up about an incident when she wasn't able to impress director Selvaraghavan with her performance in one of the scenes.

    When The Shoot Was Postponed

    She added that Selvaraghavan even postponed the shoot to the next day since he wasn't completely satisfied with her performance. Sai Pallavi has reportedly mentioned that she broke down after going home and while talking about this to her mother.

    She Thought Of Quitting Films?

    Sai Pallavi also mentioned that she said to her mother that she will get back to medicine. "While shooting for a particular scene, Selvaraghavan wasn't impressed with my performance. The shoot got postponed to the next day. I went home and told my mother, 'I will go back to medicine, I am not a good actor.' I was also crying the entire day. Thankfully, the next day, he okayed my first take," Sai Pallavi has been quoted as saying by India Today.

    What Suriya Had Said

    Interestingly, Sai Pallavi was relieved when Suriya also revealed that he had gone for retakes. "When I asked Suriya about retakes, he also said that Selvaraghavan wasn't convinced with his performance in a single take. I was relieved only after knowing that Suriya sir was also subjected to multiple takes," the actress reportedly said.

    READ: Suriya's NGK Clears Censor Formalities; Deets Inside

    More SAI PALLAVI News

    Read more about: sai pallavi
    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue