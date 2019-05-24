Sai Pallavi Had Thought Of Quitting Films After This Incident? DEETS INSIDE!

Sai Pallavi About The Incident

According to the reports, in a recent interaction with the media in connection with the release of NGK, Sai Pallavi opened up about an incident when she wasn't able to impress director Selvaraghavan with her performance in one of the scenes.

When The Shoot Was Postponed

She added that Selvaraghavan even postponed the shoot to the next day since he wasn't completely satisfied with her performance. Sai Pallavi has reportedly mentioned that she broke down after going home and while talking about this to her mother.

She Thought Of Quitting Films?

Sai Pallavi also mentioned that she said to her mother that she will get back to medicine. "While shooting for a particular scene, Selvaraghavan wasn't impressed with my performance. The shoot got postponed to the next day. I went home and told my mother, 'I will go back to medicine, I am not a good actor.' I was also crying the entire day. Thankfully, the next day, he okayed my first take," Sai Pallavi has been quoted as saying by India Today.

What Suriya Had Said

Interestingly, Sai Pallavi was relieved when Suriya also revealed that he had gone for retakes. "When I asked Suriya about retakes, he also said that Selvaraghavan wasn't convinced with his performance in a single take. I was relieved only after knowing that Suriya sir was also subjected to multiple takes," the actress reportedly said.