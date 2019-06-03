Sai Pallavi's Old Video Goes Viral & Audiences Are Shocked For This Reason!

Sai Pallavi is one of the finest talents of South Indian cinema. When it comes to acting, she is an artist who could perform with effortless ease and as far as dancing is considered, she is second to none. Sai Pallavi has impressed everyone with her spectacular moves with the Rowdy Baby song becoming the most recent instance.

While Rowdy Baby song and Sai Pallavi's dance videos are quite popular even now, the fans of the highly-talented actresses have seemingly dug up another video of the actress. The audiences are indeed shocked to find the actress in this particular video.

The video which is doing the rounds now is from the Tamil movie Kasthuriman, which was directed by Malayalam film-maker Lohithadas. Not many knew that Sai Pallavi was also a part of this film, which featured Prasanna and Meera Jasmine in the lead roles. Sai Pallavi was seen in a couple of scenes as well as song sequence in the film.

In this old video that has surfaced, you could see Sai Pallavi towards the end of the scene. The screenshots of other sequences from the film have also gone viral.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi's most recent release NGK has released in the theatres and her performance has fetched laurels.

