Sai Pallavi To Make Her Web Series Debut?

While Sai Pallavi has some very promising movies in hand, the latest reports that have come up reveal that the actress will soon be making her debut in the web series space. Reports suggest that she will be seen playing the leading lady in an upcoming web series, which will be directed by popular film-maker Vettrimaaran. It is also being said that Prakash Raj will be seen playing an important role in the movie.

Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will star in one among the segments of an upcoming anthology movie, which will be premiered on Netflix. Vetrimaaran will reportedly direct this segment. Rumour has it that some of the popular film-makers of Kollywood will direct the other segments in this series.

If reports are to be believed, Vetrimaaran will begin the works of this web series before his next feature film, which is expected to have actor Soori in the lead role. We will have to wait for an official announcement from the team to get a clear picture regarding all of these.

If the project happens, it would be Sai Pallavi's first film with the acclaimed film-maker. Vetrimaaran movies have well-written female characters and we definitely can expect a power-packed performance from the popular actress.

Meanwhile, this is also expected to be Sai Pallavi's next major project in Tamil. Previously, she was seen in the Suriya starrer NGK, which had hit theatres in May 2019. The actress has not committed any other Tamil project yet.

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi has a couple of Telugu movies in the pipeline. At present, she is busy with the works of her film with Sekhar Kammula, which features actor Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. Rumour has it that the film has been titled as Love Story. She will also be seen in the film Virata Parvam, directed by Venu Udugala and featuring Rana Daggubati in the lead role.