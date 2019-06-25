English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sakshi Agarwal And Vanitha Vijayakumar's Verbal War; 'Pongal' Trolls Have Gone Viral

    By Staff
    |

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has started off with a bang with the entertaining aspects corresponding to the show coming to the forefront straight away. With 15 contestants inside the house, the upcoming days are sure to be eventful ones for them as well as the audiences.

    Sakshi Agarwal has stepped into the show as one among the favourites with the actress getting a fan following on social media. Similarly, Vanitha Vijayakumar too is being projected as one among the probable winners. However, these two celebrities have already come to the limelight with one of the recent promos of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 suggesting that a probable verbal war has broken out between them.

    Sakshi Agarwal And Vanitha Vijayakumars Verbal War; Pongal Trolls Have Gone Viral

    While the promo has grabbed the interest of the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fans, the netizens have given a humorous angle to the comments made by these two contestants. In the video, Sakshi Agarwal could be seen expressing her displeasure towards the Pongal dish and Vanitha questioning her.

    Now, trolls have come up on Twitter and thus taking a sarcastic angle to the event that has happened. In one of the trolls, they have come up with a video, which has been edited using a few footages of Vadivelu from one of his films. One of the other trolls created by a social media user has used a scene from a Sivakarthikeyan movie and indirectly saying that Vanitha Vijayakumar is not allowing Sakshi Agarwal to speak. Take a look at the trolls here.

    Many such trolls have come up on social media within a short span of time. However, it is not fair to jump to conclusions by watching the promo video alone and let us wait and see what has actually conspired in the house, to get a clear picture regarding the incident.

    READ: Vanitha Vijayakumar And Sakshi Agarwal In A Verbal Fight? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Promo Goes Viral

    More SAKSHI AGARWAL News

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 14:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue