English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Samantha Akkineni Replaces Nayanthara In This Movie? The Truth Is Out

    By
    |

    Earlier this year, actress Nayanthara became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Viswasam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and clicked with the target audience. The film, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Ajith Kumar, beat Rajinikanth's Petta at the box office and this helped mass director 'Siruthai' Siva prove his mettle. Now, Nayan is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

    Nayanthara Loses Aramm 2 To Samantha?

    Recently, rumours of Nayanthara not being a part of Aramm 2 began doing the rounds much to the shock of countless 'Thalaivi' fans. The reports further stated that Samantha Akkineni would be stepping into Nayan's shoes for the sequel, which created a buzz on social media.

    A Clarification

    Now, it seems that rumours were baseless. According to a leading website, Nayanthara will be a part of Aramm 2 whenever it happens. Confirming the same, producer Rajesh said that he will be collaborating with Nayanthara once she wraps up her current commitments.

    A Busy Time For Nayan

    Interestingly, Nayan is currently shooting for Bigil, which has her paired opposite 'Thalapathy' Vijay. The film, directed by Atlee, features Vijay in the role of football coach and is likely to have a mass connect. Bigil is slated to release this Diwali. Nayan will also be seen alongside Rajinikanth in Darbar, which is likely to release during Pongal 2020. The AR Murugadoss-directed movie reportedly features quite a few good scenes between the Airaa actress and the 'Super One'.

    Sam Too Is A Busy Bee

    The Akkineni Bahu is currently gearing up for the release of Oh Baby, slated to hit screens tomorrow (July 5, 2019). The film, a remake of the Korean movie Miss Granny, is a crucial release for Sam. The Mersal star will also be seen in the Telugu remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's 96.

    Nayanthara Is VERY MUCH ADAMANT About This Particular Condition?

    More SAMANTHA AKKINENI News

    Read more about: samantha akkineni nayanthara
    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue