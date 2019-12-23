Samantha Akkineni To Star In ‘Game Over’ Fame Ashwin Saravanan’s Next? Deets Inside!

Filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan is known for directing dark female-oriented scripts with 'Thriller' as the base element. His first movie Maya starred Lady Superstar Nayanthara in the lead. The movie was welcomed with much positive reviews, giving Ashwin a happy Kollywood welcome.

Maya also had actor Aari, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli and Amzath Khan playing pivotal roles. Produced by SR Prakashbabu, SR Prabhu, Prabhu Venkatachalam, Gopinath P, and Thanga Prabaharan R under the banner Potential Studios, Maya was also dubbed in Telugu and released under the title Mayuri. It was remade in Kannada as Aake by KM Chaitanya with Chiranjeevi Sarja in the lead.

Ashwin's next flick Game Over starring Taapsee Pannu became one of the best movies of the year, for its fresh and interesting screenplay. The film also had Sanjana Natrajan essaying an important role. Taapsee played a role of a woman in wheelchair, fighting an intruder and her inner demons.

While Ashwin's fans are waiting for the announcement of his next, a source close to him has revealed that his next also will be a female-centric flick and it will have Samantha playing the lead.

The source told a local news media that Ashwin recently met Samantha at her residence in Hyderabad and narrated the script. He said, she loved it and immediately agreed to be part of it. However, the actress is yet to give him the dates. An official announcement will be made soon. The source further added that Ashwin's next film will be different from his previous ones, which were intense and dark. Reportedly, his third film will be shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. An official confirmation from director Ashwin himself on this regard is awaited.

Samantha is currently shooting for the second season of the popular web series, The Family Man, in Hindi. The Majili actress is also in talks for a Kannada flick.

Also Read:

Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya To Reunite For Director Parasuram's Movie? Deets, Inside!

Samantha Akkineni Rejects Pawan Kalyan's Comeback Movie? Deets Inside!

Samantha Akkineni To Be Seen In A Cameo In Venky Mama?

Samantha Akkineni Refuses To Be A Part Of This Ambitious Remake?